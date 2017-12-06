IATA forecasts improved profits by Asian airlines in 2018; notes 'strong cyclical rise' in cargo

IATA stated (05-Dec-2017) Asia Pacific airlines are forecast to see profits of USD9 billion in 2018, up from USD8.3 billion in 2017. IATA commented that the "strong cyclical rise in cargo markets" has been a particular support for the region, where carriers account for 37% of global cargo capacity. Anticipated growth in demand of 7%, will outpace announced capacity increases of 6.8%, according to IATA, which noted that passenger market conditions vary across the region. Domestic markets strengthened in China, India and Japan while new low cost market entrants in ASEAN are "intensifying competition and contributing to keeping profitability low". IATA also noted a "pause in competitive pressures from the 'super connectors' on long-haul routes as they face various challenges in their home markets". [more - original PR]