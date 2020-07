IATA, via its Jul-2020 Asia Pacific Regional Briefing, reported (22-Jul-2020) aircraft deliveries for airlines in the Asia Pacific are forecast to decline 41% year-on-year in 2020. Regional carriers are projected to take delivery of 64 widebodies, compared to 151 in 2019. Narrowbody deliveries are projected at 236, compared to 355 for 2019. [more - original PR]