IATA forecasts airlines will lose USD84.3bn in 2020, with revenues falling by half

IATA forecast (09-Jun-2020) airlines will report a net loss of USD84.3 billion in 2020 for a net profit margin of -20.1%. Revenues will fall 50% to USD419 billion from USD838 billion in 2019. In 2021, losses are expected to be cut to USD15.8 billion as revenues rise to USD598 billion. IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said that financially speaking 2020 "will go down as the worst year in the history of aviation". [more - original PR]