IATA: Flat airfreight growth in Nov-2018 'a big disappointment'

IATA reported (08-Jan-2019) 0% year-on-year growth in global FTKs in Nov-2018, marking the slowest rate of growth since Mar-2016 and following 31 consecutive months of increases. Capacity, measured in AFTKs, increased 4.3%, marking the ninth consecutive month in which capacity outgrew demand. IATA said that while international e-commerce continues to grow, overall demand faced the following headwinds:

Signs of weakness in global economic activity;

A contraction in export order books in all major exporting nations, except the US ;

; Shorter supplier delivery times in Asia and Europe;

Weakened consumer confidence compared to very high levels at the beginning of 2018.

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said: "Normally the fourth quarter is a peak season for air cargo. So essentially flat growth in November is a big disappointment. While our outlook is for 3.7% demand growth in 2019, downside risks are mounting. Trade tensions are cause for great concern. We need governments to focus on enabling growth through trade, not barricading their borders through punitive tariffs". [more - original PR]