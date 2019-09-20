20-Sep-2019 10:50 AM
IATA: Financial results show improvement in industry wide profitability in 2Q2019
IATA reported (19-Sep-2019) the following highlights from its Airlines Financial Monitor for Aug-2019:
- 2Q2019 financial data confirm the improvement in industry wide profitability, albeit with considerable regional differences. While airlines in North America showed substantial improvement in their 2Q2019 operating margin outcome compared with a year ago, margins were lower in Europe and the Asia Pacific;
- Global airline share prices fell by 4.7% in Aug-2019 led by North American and Asia Pacific airlines. The performance of the global airline index for the year to date compared with the same period a year ago turned negative (down 1.4%) and has clearly diverged from the performance of the overall global equity market (up 12% year to date);
- Economy passenger yields increased slightly this month, while premium passenger yields remain under pressure. Cost pressures from fuel prices are once again on the table following the supply disruption in Saudi Arabia;
In seasonally adjusted terms, passenger load factor was still close to the record high levels at 82.7%. Cargo load factors remained weak despite a small monthly increase.