IATA expresses 'deep frustration' with Canada's new COVID testing requirements

IATA expressed (05-Jan-2021) "deep frustration" with Canada's new COVID-19 testing requirements and the government's decision to continue with existing travel restrictions and quarantine requirements. IATA stated it is "completely unrealistic to mandate that airlines check passengers' compliance with the new rule, as it cannot be the airline's role to determine if a passenger tried their utmost to get tested or not". It added Canada's COVID-19 border control regimes will lead to "severe economic consequences". The new measures, due to come into effect on 07-Jan-2021, will require travellers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before planned departure to the country. [more - original PR]