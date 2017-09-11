IATA: Japan reporting strong domestic and inbound international traffic

IATA reported (08-Sep-2017) Japanese domestic market RPKs grew 6.6% year-on-year for the year to Jul-2017, well above the five year average of 4.0%. IATA reported the recent pick-up has coincided with an improvement in economic conditions, with the economy having now expanded for six consecutive quarters, the longest streak in 11 years. Japan has also seen a sizeable increase in the number of inbound visitors as well – up 21.8% in 2016, to a record 24 million. Japan has benefited from strong gains in Chinese outbound travel and the liberalisation in visa requirements for travelers from a number of countries, including China, Russia and India. [more - original PR]