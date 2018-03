IATA Economics forecast (13-Mar-2018) industry wide FTKs to grow 4.9% on average over each of the five years from 2018 to 2022, supported by "a stronger economic and trade backdrop" than the previous five year period. IATA expects airfreight to continue to modestly outperform global goods trade, in keeping with performance since 2014, but noted: "This is a key area of uncertainty". [more - original PR]