IATA expects air navigation charges to be 'reasonable and affordable': DG and CEO

IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac stated (13-Jun-2017) IATA expects air navigation charges to be "reasonable and affordable", while meeting customer needs and delivering needed capacity. Mr de Juniac said consistency and reliability are "the hallmarks of quality services". "We also expect our infrastructure partners to have a similar ruthless focus on delivering more for less, a requirement that airlines, in a competitive marketplace, need to deliver every day", he said.