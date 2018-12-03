IATA: European Commission draft regulation undermines CORSIA and damages climate action

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac stated (30-Nov-2018) the European Commission has taken an "unfortunate step away from the global standards that are crucial to effectively manage aviation's climate change impact", with the release of its draft regulation which foresees using the standards developed for the European Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS) to the global Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA). Mr de Juniac said this is a "disappointing development in a region that has traditionally prided itself on both climate leadership and the importance of multilateralism". The IATA director general and CEO accused the European Commission of "undermining CORSIA" and "damaged action on climate change", noting that the scheme's monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) standards were drafted at ICAO with "plenty of European input". He stated there needed to be an explanation as to why the European Commission "found it necessary to ignore the globally agreed way forward". [more - original PR]