21-Dec-2018 11:30 AM

IATA: European carriers report 16.6% EBIT margin in 3Q2018

IATA reported (20-Dec-2018) an EBIT margin of 16.6% for European airlines in 3Q2018, compared to 19% in 3Q2017. IATA said: "Passenger yields across the region's main markets are generally lower over the past year". Yields in the Russia domestic market remain lower by 16% year-on-year. IATA noted softness is evident in Europe-South America and Europe-Middle East markets with yields of -7.4% and -2.8%, while yields for Europe-North America and Europe-Africa increased to 3.0% and 1.1%. [more - original PR]

