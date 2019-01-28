IATA: European carriers 'continue to outperform' industry wide PLF

IATA reported (Jan-2019) European carriers "continue to outperform" industry wide passenger load factor (PLF) outcomes in Nov-2018, with PLF of 81.7%, 1.7ppt above industry wide average, and freight load factor of 57.9%. EBIT margin decreased 2.8ppts year-on-year to 17.4% in 3Q2018, with passenger yields remaining generally lower compared with 2018. IATA noted a 32% increase in aircraft deliveries scheduled for European carriers in 2019. [more - original PR]