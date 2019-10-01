IATA: Europe RPK growth eases in Jul-2019

IATA, in its Sep-2019 Europe regional briefing, reported (30-Sep-2019) annual RPK growth for European airlines eased by 2.3ppts to 3.3% in Jul-2019, compared to Jun-2019, amidst growing concerns regarding the health of the European economy. The result was below world RPK growth of 3.3%. Russia domestic RPKs grew 6.8% year-on-year in Jul-2019, down from 8.8% in Jun-2019. Demand also eased on most of the key international routes, particularly in Europe-Middle East, with RPK growth of 4.2% in Jul-2019, compared to 11.1% in Jun-2019. Europe-South America market was an exception, with RPK growth picking up 3.2ppts to 9%. [more - original PR]