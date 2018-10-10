Become a CAPA Member
10-Oct-2018 9:59 AM

IATA: Europe facing 'capacity crisis', governments must 'think long term'

IATA called (04-Oct-2018) for "best use of airport infrastructure" in Europe, referring to the region as facing a "capacity crisis". IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said: "Airline needs can be simply summarised. We need sufficient capacity, alignment with our technical and service requirements, and costs that are reasonable. And if governments are considering turning to the private sector for investment, they must think long term, be cautious, regulate strongly, and consult the industry". He urged that this approach be applied to:

