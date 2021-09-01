IATA: EU decision on US travel restrictions is a disappointing development

IATA director general Willie Walsh said (30-Aug-2021) the EU's decision to reimpose some travel restrictions on US arrivals is "a disappointing development for businesses and people who rely on travel". Mr Walsh stated the data from the US and Israel "supports the value and benefit of vaccination", and "governments need to be confident in the benefits they bring - including the freedom to travel". Mr Walsh added that as a minimum, people who are fully vaccinated "should be free to move without restriction". [more - original PR]