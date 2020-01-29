IATA epects oil and jet fuel prices will remain volatile in 2020

IATA reported (27-Jan-2020) it expects "high volatility" in oil and jet fuel prices to continue in 2020. The association noted Brent crude oil rose to USD70 per barrel and jet fuel prices rose to USD84 per barrel during the increased period of tension between the US and Iran in early Jan-2020. Although the impact from that was short-lived IATA's believes prices remain "vulnerable to intensified geopolitical risks". [more - original PR]