IATA enters final development stage for digital health pass to support international travel

IATA announced (23-Nov-2020) it is in the final development phase of the IATA Travel Pass, a digital health pass intended to support the safe reopening of borders. IATA also reiterated its call for systematic COVID-19 testing of all international travelers and the information flow infrastructure needed to enable this must support:

Governments with the means to verify the authenticity of tests and the identity of those presenting the test certificates;

Airlines with the ability to provide accurate information to their passengers on test requirements and verify that a passenger meets the requirements for travel;

Laboratories with the means to issue digital certificates to passengers that will be recognised by governments;

Travellers with accurate information on test requirements, where they can get tested or vaccinated, and the means to securely convey test information to airlines and border authorities.

IATA and IAG have been working together in the development of this solution and will undertake a trial to demonstrate that this platform, combined with COVID-19 testing, can reopen international travel and replace quarantine. IATA stated governments are beginning to use testing as a means of limiting the risks of COVID-19 importation when reopening their borders to travellers without quarantine measures. IATA Travel Pass will manage and verify the secure flow of necessary testing or vaccine information among governments, airlines, laboratories and travellers. The first cross border IATA Travel Pass pilot is scheduled for later in 2020 and the launch slated for 1Q2021. [more - original PR]