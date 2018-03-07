IATA, ENAIRE and ACETA to reinforce cooperation for implementation of Spanish ATM plan

IATA, ENAIRE and ACETA (Spanish Airlines' Association) agreed (07-Mar-2018) to reinforce cooperation for development and implementation of ENAIRE's strategic plan 'FlightPlan 2020'. The plan entails a reform and modernisation of the Spanish ATM system and associated airspace. At present, air transport contributes 7% to Spain's GDP and supports around 400,000 jobs. Successful airspace modernisation is expected to create significant benefits, generating an extra 1.4% in GDP p/a and supporting about 65,000 jobs over the next 20 years. Spain will also work towards enhanced cooperation with European partners to accelerate Single European Sky implementation. ENAIRE DG Ángel Luis Arias Serrano added: "Flight Plan 2020... will be an essential element in the development of an ATM strategy with the full involvement of stakeholders to further support the on-going modernisation of our technology and operations. Our objective is to contribute to the achievement of our ambitious targets and mission, the safety and punctuality of the millions of passengers who fly in Spanish airspace". [more - original PR]