21-Dec-2018 1:02 PM

IATA: EBIT margin sits at 'just' 1.8% for Middle East and Africa

IATA reported (20-Dec-2018) passenger load factor of 70% for Middle East airlines and 71.1% for African airlines, 10ppts below the industry average. Freight load factor "lags" at "just" 36.8% while the outcome for the Middle East is "broadly in line with the industry-wide result". The EBIT margin was 1.8% for the Middle East and Africa, compared to the industry wide EBIT margin of 13.5% in 3Q2018. Passenger yield developments over the past year across the region's key markets remain mixed. Outcomes range between a 10% fall in yields for Middle East-South America to a 6% rise for the within Middle East market. [more - original PR]

