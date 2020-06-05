Become a CAPA Member
Loading
5-Jun-2020 2:33 PM

IATA: EBIT margin for European carriers down to -15% of revenue in 1Q2020

IATA, in its May-2020 Europe regional briefing, reported (04-Jun-2020) the EBIT margin for European carriers decreased to -14.7% of revenue in 1Q2020, compared to -1.8% in 1Q2019. Base passenger yields denominated in USD declined across all key regional markets amid collapsing air travel demand and falling load factors. Yields contracted most significantly on Russia domestic routes, with a 15.7% year-on-year decrease, Within Europe (-13.1%) and Europe-North America markets (-13.3%). [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More