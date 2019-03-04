Become a CAPA Member
IATA: EBIT margin 'eased' for Asia Pacific airlines in 4Q2018

IATA, in its Feb-2019 Asia Pacific regional briefing, reported (28-Feb-2019) EBIT margin for Asia Pacific carriers "eased" from 11.6% in 4Q2017 to 9.5% in 4Q2018. IATA said developments in passenger yields were "mixed" across the region's key markets in Dec-2018. In the India domestic market, yield growth "recovered" to 5.5% year-on-year, but remained negative in the within Asia (-7.2%) and Asia-Europe (-2.4%) markets. [more - original PR]

