IATA: EASA ban on Belarus airspace access a 'retrograde and disappointing development'

IATA called (04-Jun-2021) on EASA to "maintain the critical separation between politics and aviation safety issues". The call followed developments after the incident when Ryanair flight FR4978 was intercepted over Belarus' airspace and forced to land in Minsk. On 02-Jun-2021, EASA replaced its Safety Information Bulletin recommendation for European airlines to carefully assess the risk of flying in Belarus airspace with a blanket Safety Directive prohibition on European aircraft entering Belarus airspace. IATA director general Willie Walsh said banning European aircraft from using Belarusian airspace with a Safety Directive is a "politicization of aviation safety" and a "retrograde and disappointing development". He called for EASA to rescind its prohibition and allow airlines to manage safety with their normal operational risk assessments. [more - original PR]