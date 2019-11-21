IATA: Early 3Q2019 financial data indicates 'moderate' improvement in industry-wide profitability

IATA, via its Airlines Financial Monitor for Oct 2019, reported (20-Nov-2019) initial airline financial data for 3Q2019 indicate a "moderate" year-on-year improvement in industry-wide profitability, although its is partly due to the over-representation of North American airlines in IATA's sample. North America remains the strongest regional performer with the support of strong travel demand in the region. EBIT margins also improved compared to the prior year despite rising non- fuel costs. Margins both in Europe and the Asia Pacific weakened unit revenues declined faster than unit costs. [more - original PR]