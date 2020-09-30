IATA downgrades 2020 forecast to 66% fall in traffic for the full year

IATA downgraded (29-Sep-2020) its traffic forecast for 2020, projecting a decline of 66% year-on-year compared to its previous estimate of a 63% decline. IATA reported that based on flight data, the recovery in air passenger services was brought to a halt in mid-Aug-2020 by a return of government restrictions in the face of new COVID-19 outbreaks in a number of key markets. Forward bookings for air travel in 4Q2020 "show that the recovery since the April low point will continue to falter" stated IATA. IATA has revised its outlook for global RPKs for Dec-2020 from a 55% decline to a 68% decline. IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said the "disastrous" Aug-2020 traffic performance "puts a cap on the industry's worst-ever summer season", with demand recovery in international traffic "virtually non-existent" and domestic markets in Australia and Japan having "actually regressed in the face of new outbreaks and travel restrictions". [more - original PR]