IATA: Domestic passenger traffic continues to rise to all time record in Jul-2023

IATA reported (05-Sep-2023) recovery in international traffic steadied in Jul-2023 as RPKs stood 11.3% under pre-pandemic levels, a "modest" 0.5pp improvement from Jun-2023. Domestic traffic expanded further and continued to rise over 2019 levels, achieving 8.3% growth over Jul-2019 levels and reaching an all time record high. This was attributable to the strong performance of major markets and China in particular. ASKs also saw strong growth of 23.7% year-on-year, totalling 96.1% of the pre-pandemic capacity. Passenger load factors approached the levels achieved in 2019, reaching an industry wide average of 85.2%, only 0.4pp away from full recovery. IATA said the latest forward looking ticket sales indicate the recovery momentum is expected to continue "in the near term". IATA director general Willie Walsh stated: "Planes were full during Jul-2023 as people continue to travel in ever greater numbers". Mr Walsh added: "Importantly, forward ticket sales indicate that traveler confidence remains high. And there is every reason to be optimistic about the continuing recovery". [more - original PR]