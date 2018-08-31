Become a CAPA Member
31-Aug-2018

IATA: Domestic passenger markets up 7.8% in Jul-2018, led by India, China and Russia

IATA reported (30-Aug-2018) global domestic passenger markets achieved growth of 7.8% year-on-year in Jul-2018, which was broadly in line with 8.0% growth recorded in Jun-2018. All major domestic markets saw annual increases, with China (+14.8%), India (+18.3%) and Russia (+10.8%) posting double-digit growth rates. US domestic traffic surged to a five-month high of 5.6%, well above the five year average of 4.2%, boosted by the rising US economy. Australia (+1.5%) and Japan (+1%) were the slowest growing markets. Global domestic capacity climbed 6.9%, and load factor rose 0.8 percentage point to 85.6%. Japan was the only market where capacity declined, down 2.2%. [more - original PR]

