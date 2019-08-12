IATA: Domestic markets are historically resilient to airline collapses

IATA examined (09-Aug-2019) the recovery of domestic markets following the shut downs of Ansett (2001), VARIG (2006), Kingfisher Airlines (2012), Transaero (2015), Jet Airways (2019) and Avianca Brasil (2019), noting that "demand generally returned to the 'pre-collapse level' within 12 months as the airlines remaining in the market move quickly to fill the gap created by the loss of their competitor". IATA stated Australia was the main exception, where the market took about two years to recover following the collapse of Ansett. The association stated the domestic economic backdrop is one of the key factors affecting the pace of recovery following an airline collapse, noting a "trough" in real GDP growth in India during the Kingfisher collapse and similar conditions in Russia at the time of Transaero's demise. IATA concluded: "Air transport has historically shown to be resilient in the face of various market 'shocks' and this bodes well for the travelling public in Brazil in the coming months". [more - original PR]