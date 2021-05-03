IATA: Domestic booking behaviour in the US and China almost back to normal in Apr-2021

IATA reported (30-Apr-2021) domestic travel booking behaviour in the US and China has almost reverted to pre-crisis modes as of Apr-2021. In the US, 64% of passengers purchased their tickets more than 12 days ahead of their travel dates (Apr-2019: 66%). In China, 13% booked 12 or more days ahead (Apr-2019: 16%). Domestic passengers in China have historically booked much later than in the US, so returning to pre-crisis booking patterns does not provide much visibility for planning for the carriers in this region. On the other hand, the US domestic market has a distinctive advantage with the higher level of passengers booking in advance. [more - original PR]