17-Jul-2019 9:58 AM

IATA disappointed by increase in New Zealand air navigation charges

IATA expressed (16-Jul-2019) disappointment over the New Zealand Government's decision to increase air navigation charges, effective Jul-2019. IATA noted the 12.7% increase in Airways New Zealand charges is set to increase further in 2020 and 2021, with airlines facing a cumulative 21.4% increase in New Zealand's air navigation charges over the next three years. IATA regional VP Asia Pacific Conrad Clifford stated Airways New Zealand must "exercise cost management discipline and conduct a forensic analysis of their cost building blocks" to work collaboratively with stakeholders to identify "what is critically required, and what can be removed or deferred into future periods". [more - original PR]

