IATA director general criticises airports, calls for stronger regulation

IATA director general Willie Walsh, speaking at the IATA AGM, commented (21-Jun-2022) on operational disruptions at certain airports, stating: "We have to be critical of these airports, they can't keep taking from the industry and not doing what is the basic functions of the airport". Mr Walsh said: "Some of the airports that witnessed some difficulties, Heathrow as an example is also the airport looking for the biggest increases in their charges". Mr Walsh added: "We have to stop this behaviour where airports believe that they can recover all of their lost revenues and profitability by charging people who didn't fly because they couldn't and charging them now because they are able to fly. It's just unacceptable and it reinforces the need for strong economic regulation in a sector that has monopolistic or quasi monopolistic powers".