IATA director general: Airline industry has moved into profitability

IATA director general Willie Walsh stated (11-Jun-2023) the latest data shows passenger traffic at over 90% of 2019 levels, adding: "Airports are busier, hotel occupancy is rising, local economies are reviving, and the airline industry has moved into profitability". Mr Walsh said: "Margins are, however, wafer thin. With USD803 billion of revenues, airlines will share USD9.8 billion in net profit this year". He added: "Put another way, airlines will make, on average, USD2.25 per passenger", noting: "Clearly that level of profitability is not sustainable. But considering we lost USD76 per passenger in 2020, the velocity of the recovery is strong". [more - original PR]