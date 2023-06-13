Become a CAPA Member
Loading
13-Jun-2023 12:08 PM

IATA director general: Airline industry has moved into profitability

IATA director general Willie Walsh stated (11-Jun-2023) the latest data shows passenger traffic at over 90% of 2019 levels, adding: "Airports are busier, hotel occupancy is rising, local economies are reviving, and the airline industry has moved into profitability". Mr Walsh said: "Margins are, however, wafer thin. With USD803 billion of revenues, airlines will share USD9.8 billion in net profit this year". He added: "Put another way, airlines will make, on average, USD2.25 per passenger", noting: "Clearly that level of profitability is not sustainable. But considering we lost USD76 per passenger in 2020, the velocity of the recovery is strong". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More