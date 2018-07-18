IATA DG and CEO: Infrastructure investment plans not 'anywhere near' requirements in Europe

IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac, in an opinion piece on behalf of SESAR JU, stated (16-Jul-2018) it is "no secret that the European air transport system is facing an infrastructure capacity crisis". Mr de Juniac said: "Travellers this summer face double the delays of last year. And we don't see plans for infrastructure investment that come anywhere near being able to accommodate the expected 50% rise in passenger numbers over the next two decades... it is shocking that Eurocontrol estimates that in 2040, 140 million people who need to travel by air in Europe will not be able to because the infrastructure will not be able to cope". [more - original PR]