IATA DG and CEO criticises European ATM industrial action, backs reforms by EU Commission

IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac stated (13-Jun-2017) ATM reliability in Europe is "the biggest problem child of the industry". "To be blunt, the present situation in Europe is not acceptable", he said, referring to the 1.3 million minutes of delays due to strikes and system failures. Mr de Juniac stated: "Like all professions, the world evolves, technology improves and the work environment changes... Even if you believe that strikes for essential ATM services are acceptable, the scale of strikes in Europe is completely disproportionate to the modest reforms being proposed". Mr de Juniac was referring to opposition against the EU Commission's 'Open and Connected Europe' regulatory package, which includes reforms to ensure ATM continuity in the event of industrial action. [more - original PR]