IATA DG and CEO calls for caution regarding airport privatisation

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac stated (05-Dec-2017) airport privatisation "is an issue that needs careful attention and urgent thinking" and will be "a main focus for IATA in the coming years". Mr de Juniac said: "To be blunt, we have not seen an airport privatisation that has fully lived up to expectations" and reported IATA members "are very frustrated" by the issue. He urged governments considering the privatisation of airports to raise capital for infrastructure expansion to "be cautious", learn from past mistakes and prioritise national interests by protecting airports as national assets with "ironclad regulation". [more - original PR]