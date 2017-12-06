IATA DG and CEO: 'Airport infrastructure is not being built fast enough to cope with growth'

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac noted (05-Dec-2017) airport infrastructure "is not being built fast enough to cope with growth" in passenger traffic. Mr de Juniac urged governments worldwide to "Work with the industry to plan and build the infrastructure that will be needed to power your economies", adding: "There is no time to lose". In the meantime, Mr de Juniac advised airports and governments to "allocate scarce capacity efficiently using global standards" and said the scarcity of airport infrastructure supply means slot coordination "is critical". He observed: "About two thirds of airports needing slot coordination are in Europe" but added bottlenecks are a global problem impacting airports in Sydney, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta, Mumbai, Mexico City, New York and Sao Paolo, "to name just a few". [more - original PR]