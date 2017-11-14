IATA DG and CEO: African aviation industry loses USD1.50 for each passenger it carries

IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said (13-Nov-2017) the African aviation industry loses USD1.50 for "each passenger it carries". "Africa also faces great challenges and many airlines struggle to break-even... Governments should be aware that Africa is a high cost place for aviation", he said. Mr de Juniac said taxes, fuel and infrastructure charges are higher in Africa than the global average, adding: "Insufficient safety oversight, failure to follow global standards, and restrictive air service agreements all add to the burden that stands in the way of aviation's economic and social benefits". [more - original PR]