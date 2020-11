IATA announced (23-Nov-2020) director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac will step down from his role effective 31-Mar-2021. The IATA board of governors will recommend to the 76th IATA Annual General Meeting on 24-Nov-2020 the appointment of Willie Walsh, former CEO of IAG, to become IATA's eighth director general from 01-Apr-2021. [more - original PR]