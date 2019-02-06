IATA DG & CEO: 'Smarter regulation' to drive resolution to 'real problems'

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac, speaking at the CAPA Qatar Aviation Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit, stated (05-Feb-2019) "smarter regulation" will result from dialogue between the aviation industry and governments on solving "real problems". According to Mr de Juniac, the discussion "should be guided by global standards and informed by a rigorous cost-benefit analysis" to avoid "unintended and counter-productive consequences". Mr de Juniac noted "governments breaking from global standards", the absence of consultation and keeping pace with industry developments as major issues.