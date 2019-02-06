Become a CAPA Member
6-Feb-2019 3:39 AM

IATA DG & CEO calls for 'common-sense approach' to address passenger rights

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac, speaking at the CAPA Qatar Aviation Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit, called (05-Feb-2019) for a "common-sense approach" to address passenger rights, with improved communication, "respectful treatment and proportional compensation". Mr de Juniac noted the establishment of a passenger bill of rights by the Canadian government in 2017 was a "disappointment".

