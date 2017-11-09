IATA DG & CEO: Aviation security needs better data sharing and industry consultation from government

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said (08-Nov-2017) that the challenge of aviation security is "more difficult to manage" than aviation safety, as the industry is "a constant target for terrorism" and this "threat is growing". Mr de Juniac said that similar to aviation safety, the key to success for aviation security "lies in analysing information to understand the risks and put counter-measures in place". Mr de Juniac added that the problem is that governments are "disappointingly bad at sharing security information and alarmingly quick at taking unilateral action without consultation", highlighting the decisions earlier in 2017 by the US and UK to ban portable electronic devices on some flights from the Middle East and North Africa. [more - original PR]