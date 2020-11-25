IATA deepens 2020 and 2021 loss forecast, combined loss projected at more than USD157bn

IATA announced (24-Nov-2020) its revised outlook for airline industry performance in 2020 and 2021:

A net loss of USD118.5 billion is expected for 2020 (deeper than the USD84.3 billion forecast in Jun-2020).

A net loss of USD38.7 billion is expected in 2021 (deeper than the USD15.8 billion forecast in Jun-2020).

Director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said airlines are "expected to bleed cash" at least until 4Q2021. Airlines are expected to show improvements in 2H2020 after a "difficult" 1H2021. Aggressive cost cutting is expected to combine with increased demand during 2021, due to the reopening of borders with testing and/or the widespread availability of a vaccine, to see the industry turn cash positive in 4Q2021, which is earlier than previously forecast. [more - original PR]