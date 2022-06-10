IATA criticises European Parliament's plans to expand EU ETS

IATA criticised (09-Jun-2022) the European Parliament's decision to adopt proposed amendments to the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), which would expand its scope to include all flight departures from the European Economic Area (EEA) from 2024. The association warned the measure would "threaten the prospects for major global decarbonisation efforts", adding CO2 emissions of international flights departing EU/EEA airspace are already covered under CORSIA. IATA also highlighted the following additional ramifications:

Adoption of a long term aspirational goal for the decarbonisation of aviation at the ICAO Assembly later in 2022 would be unlikely if Europe attempts to force third countries to adopt solutions developed for its internal market;

Assembly later in 2022 would be unlikely if Europe attempts to force third countries to adopt solutions developed for its internal market; The weakening of the CORSIA agreement, which states agreed would be the single global market-based measure applied to international aviation;

Competition distortion and the weakening of the global competitive position of EU airlines and hubs.

IATA director general Willie Walsh called for EU member states to avoid repeating "the mistake on the full scope ETS back initially proposed in 2012", when its attempt to impose ETS extra-territorially was rejected. Mr Walsh added: "The impact of any regional initiative by the EU will be quickly neutralised or worse if it derails decarbonisation efforts in faster growing markets outside of Europe". [more - original PR]