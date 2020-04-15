15-Apr-2020 8:03 AM
IATA: COVID-19 will reduce 2020 airline revenues by more than half
IATA released (14-Apr-2020) its fourth update of its analysis on the impact of COVID-19 on the airline industry, forecasting airline passenger revenues drop by USD314 billion in 2020, or 55% year-on-year. The figure was increased from the estimate of USD252 billion in lost revenues made during Mar-2020, based on a scenario with severe travel restrictions lasting three months.The updated figures reflect a significant deepening of the crisis and the following parameters:
- Severe domestic restrictions lasting three months;
- Some restrictions on international travel extending beyond the initial three months;
- Worldwide severe impact, including Africa and Latin America (which had a small presence of the disease and were expected to be less impacted in the Mar-2020 analysis);
Full year passenger demand (domestic and international) is expected to be down 48% compared to 2019. The two main elements driving this are:
- Overall economic developments: The economic shock of the COVID-19 crisis is expected to be at its most severe in 2Q2020 when GDP is expected to shrink by 6% (by comparison, GDP shrank by 2% at the height of the Global Financial Crisis). Passenger demand closely follows GDP progression. The impact of reduced economic activity in 2Q2020 alone would result in an 8% fall in passenger demand in 3Q2020;
- Travel Restrictions: Travel restrictions will deepen the impact of recession on demand for travel. The most severe impact is expected to be in 2Q2020. As of early Apr-2020, the number of flights globally was down 80% compared to 2019 in large part owing to severe travel restrictions imposed by governments to fight the spread of the virus. Domestic markets could still see the start of an upturn in demand beginning in the third quarter in a first stage of lifting travel restrictions. International markets, however, will be slower to resume as it appears likely that governments will retain these travel restrictions longer. [more - original PR]