IATA: COVID-19 will reduce 2020 airline revenues by more than half

IATA released (14-Apr-2020) its fourth update of its analysis on the impact of COVID-19 on the airline industry, forecasting airline passenger revenues drop by USD314 billion in 2020, or 55% year-on-year. The figure was increased from the estimate of USD252 billion in lost revenues made during Mar-2020, based on a scenario with severe travel restrictions lasting three months.The updated figures reflect a significant deepening of the crisis and the following parameters:

Severe domestic restrictions lasting three months;

Some restrictions on international travel extending beyond the initial three months;

Worldwide severe impact, including Africa and Latin America (which had a small presence of the disease and were expected to be less impacted in the Mar-2020 analysis);

Full year passenger demand (domestic and international) is expected to be down 48% compared to 2019. The two main elements driving this are: