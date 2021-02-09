Become a CAPA Member
9-Feb-2021

IATA: COVID-19 variants pose major risk to pace of air travel recovery

IATA reported (05-Feb-2021) the emergence of new COVID-19 variants poses a "risk to air travel recovery". Global RPKs declined 66% year-on-year in 2020, according to IATA. The association's baseline scenario is for traffic to recover by 50% in 2021, although the emergence of new virus variants has caused governments to take more risk averse approaches, indicating a "more challenging year ahead". Under a scenario of tighter travel restrictions, traffic could recover just 13% in 2021. [more - original PR]

