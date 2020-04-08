IATA: COVID-19 puts 25m aviation dependent jobs at risk

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac reported (07-Apr-2020) the association estimates that 25 million jobs are at risk "until the aviation sector is functioning again". According to IATA, 65.5 million jobs are lined to aviation and if airlines are not functioning, "the viability of many of these jobs disappears". Mr de Juniac reiterated that governments "need to urgently provide financial relief to the airlines" to ensure their survival as "viable businesses that can lead the recovery when we get to that stage". [more - original PR]