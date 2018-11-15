Become a CAPA Member
IATA: Costs putting squeeze on airline margins, but yields edging higher

IATA released (14-Nov-2018) its Oct-2018 Airlines Financial Monitor. Key highlights include:

  • Airline financial releases for 3Q2018 indicate the "squeeze on profit margins from higher input costs persisted," and this points to a modest decline in free cash flow generation relative to 3Q2017;
  • Airline shares fell 10.1% globally in Oct-2018, the biggest monthly decline since Jun-2016. IATA noted investor concerns over rising costs on industry profitability mean global airline share prices have underperformed the wider equity market since the start of 2018;
  • Oil and jet fuel prices reached four year highs during Oct-2018, driven by geopolitical concerns about the impact of US sanctions on Iran. Oil prices peaked at around USD69 per barrel, but have fallen back almost 20% since early Oct-2018;
  • Global passenger yields have continued to edge higher in recent months. Yield in premium cabins has picked up compared to economy class yields, which as "provided a useful buffer for airline financial performance over the past year or so". Yields in the premium cabin are around 3% higher year-on-year;
  • Global passenger load factor remains elevated by historical standards, although passenger demand momentum weakened in 3Q2018. Industry wide passenger load factor fell in Sep-2018 for the first time in eight months;
  • The upward trend in freight demand remains moderate, but cargo yields are still holding up. Capacity growth outstripped demand in Sep-2018, meaning industry-wide load factor fell by 0.5 of a percentage point. Freight capacity and demand are now both currently trending upwards in seasonally adjusted terms at a similar pace. [more - original PR]

