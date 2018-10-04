IATA: CORSIA is the immediate priority on the aviation sustainability agenda

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said (03-Oct-2018) the aviation sector carbon-neutral growth from 2020 "will be a reality", provided there is "hard work and solid commitment of industry and government". He added that the 2016 Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) agreement reached at the ICAO Assembly will facilitate carbon-neutral growth from 2020. Mr de Juniac said the immediate priority on the aviation sustainability agenda is to successfully implement CORSIA as the single global market-based measure, and persuading more states to volunteer for CORSIA is important. IATA is also working with governments to "prevent actions that undermine the agreement, such as the unilateral implementation of environmental taxes". Mr de Juniac noted the 2019 ICAO Assembly "provides an opportunity for governments to reaffirm CORSIA as the single global measure for aviation climate mitigation". [more - original PR]