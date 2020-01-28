IATA: Coronavirus could disrupt Chinese air travel, but history shows effect would be temporary

IATA stated (24-Jan-2020) that while there is a risk the novel coronavirus outbreak could cause a sizeable disruption to the Chinese air travel market, history indicates that any effect on air transport would be temporary. According to the association, the airline industry has proven resilient to shocks, including pandemics. IATA noted that even in the 2003 SARS outbreak, monthly international passenger traffic returned to its pre-crisis level within nine months. [more - original PR]