IATA: Conflict in Ukraine leads to fall in cargo demand in Mar-2022

IATA reported (03-May-2022) global demand in CTKs fell 5.2% year-on-year and capacity increased 1.2% in Mar-2022. IATA noted the following external factors:

The conflict in Ukraine led to a fall in cargo capacity used to serve Europe as several airlines based in Russia and Ukraine were key cargo players. Sanctions against Russia led to disruptions in manufacturing and rising oil prices are having a negative economic impact, including raising costs for shipping;

New export orders, a leading indicator of cargo demand, are now shrinking in all markets except the US. The Purchasing Managers' Index indicator tracking global new export orders fell to 48.2 in Mar-2022, the lowest since Jul-2020;

Global goods trade has continued to decline in 2022, with China's economy growing more slowly because of COVID-19 related lockdowns and supply chain disruptions amplified by the conflict in Ukraine;

General consumer price inflation for the G7 countries was at 6.3% in Feb-2022, the highest since 1982.

IATA director general Willie Walsh stated: "Air cargo markets mirror global economic developments", adding: "The combination of war in Ukraine and the spread of the Omicron variant in Asia have led to rising energy costs, exacerbated supply chain disruptions, and fed inflationary pressure". Mr Walsh said: "We can expect growing challenges for air cargo just as passenger markets are accelerating their recovery". [more - original PR]