IATA confident India has potential despite Navi Mumbai delays

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac stated (24-Jan-2019) he believes India's target of one billion passengers by 2040 can be achieved "if India makes concerted efforts to improve infrastructure, strengthen its airline sector and lower costs on the likes of fuel and taxation". He said investment in infrastructure is key to sustaining the country's double digit passenger growth. He also believes India is unlikely to meet its mid 2020 deadline for completion of Navi Mumbai International Airport. [more - original PR]